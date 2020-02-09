Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking 2015 Olivier award nominated musical CATS comes to Richmond direct from its sell-out seasons at the London Palladium. Adapted from TS Eliot’s ‘Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats’, this “groundbreaking musical” (Daily Express) comes together in a sparkling fusion of music, dance and verse, and has now taken on a new life for a new generation. On just one special night of the year, all Jellicle cats meet at the Jellicle Ball where Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, makes the Jellicle choice and announces which of them will go up to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life. With “timeless music, spectacular sets and a superb cast” (Daily Mirror), breathtaking choreography and of course the unforgettable ‘Memory’, CATS is a magical musical like no other. Let CATS thrill you once again, but don’t miss out on a seat – act fast and book your tickets today! “It’s the cat’s whiskers” (The Times).

Ages 5 and up. All persons regardless of age are required to have a ticket.

TICKETS: $39.50 - $88.50 plus applicable fees. Sections and prices subject to change. Tickets are available at the Altria Theater and Dominion Energy Center Box Offices, online at www.BroadwayInRichmond.com and by phone at 1-800-514-3849 (ETIX). ETIX is the only authorized ticketing partner of Broadway In Richmond and Altria Theater.