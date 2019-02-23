"Reviving Our Indigenous Souls: How to Practice the Ancient to Bring in the New" by Rev. Dr. Cathie G. Stivers. A compilation of indigenous (“in-born”) ways of being fully human, providing timeless practices for embracing and assisting an ever-changing world. Those in attendance will receive a coupon for a free copy of the companion workbook, Weaving the Fabric of Your Indigenous Soul (available in May, 2019).
Catherine Stivers Event
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more