Catherine Stivers Event

"Reviving Our Indigenous Souls: How to Practice the Ancient to Bring in the New" by Rev. Dr. Cathie G. Stivers. A compilation of indigenous (“in-born”) ways of being fully human, providing timeless practices for embracing and assisting an ever-changing world. Those in attendance will receive a coupon for a free copy of the companion workbook, Weaving the Fabric of Your Indigenous Soul (available in May, 2019).