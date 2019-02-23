Catherine Stivers Event

to Google Calendar - Catherine Stivers Event - 2019-02-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Catherine Stivers Event - 2019-02-23 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Catherine Stivers Event - 2019-02-23 13:00:00 iCalendar - Catherine Stivers Event - 2019-02-23 13:00:00

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

"Reviving Our Indigenous Souls: How to Practice the Ancient to Bring in the New" by Rev. Dr. Cathie G. Stivers. A compilation of indigenous (“in-born”) ways of being fully human, providing timeless practices for embracing and assisting an ever-changing world. Those in attendance will receive a coupon for a free copy of the companion workbook, Weaving the Fabric of Your Indigenous Soul (available in May, 2019).

Info
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Catherine Stivers Event - 2019-02-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Catherine Stivers Event - 2019-02-23 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Catherine Stivers Event - 2019-02-23 13:00:00 iCalendar - Catherine Stivers Event - 2019-02-23 13:00:00
Simply Irresistible

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular