Catherine Purcell "A Mixtape for Heroines"

In her first solo show, Catherine Purcell walks through her literary history, exploring the stories of her fictional heroines through folk, rock, jazz, and musical theatre standards. From Ludwig Bemelman’s Madeline to Shakespeare’s Hermione, Purcell hopes to revere and celebrate some of literature’s most treasured women through song.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)