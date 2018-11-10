CATCHIN' THE SPIRIT - AN EVENING WITH ROLLO DILWORTH

One Voice Chorus opens its 16th season with a concert of spirituals, gospel songs, and other selections that represent the African-American Spirit. Our guest for the evening is world-renowned conductor, composer, and music educator Dr. Rollo Dilworth of Temple University; Philadelphia, PA! He will share the podium with our artistic director, Lynn Atkins in a concert that will be sure to help you Catch the Spirit!<br>

Forty-five minutes before each concert, we host an opportunity for our audience members to sit in on an open and frank discussion regarding diversity and inclusion. Pre-concert conversation starts at 6:45, show is at 7:30!