Virginia Dare Cruises & Marina 3619 Airport Rd. , Virginia 24121

May 27, 2021 7-9 PM Casino Cruise on the Virginia Dare. $60.00 (plus tax/fees) per ticket includes 2 hour cruise, food, and chips for playing. A portion of the ticket price will go to New Freedom Farm in Buchanan. No cash payout all for fun-raffle tickets for prizes given at the end of the night.

Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink Event, Leisure & Recreation
