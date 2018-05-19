Case Design/Remodeling, Inc. Open House

Case Design/Remodeling, Inc. Open House 2373 N. Danville Street, Virginia 22207

Case Design/Remodeling, Inc. invites you to attend our Open House to see one of our recent remodeled homes.

Join Project Developer Michael Sass and Designer Gizem Ozkaya who will introduce you to their latest finished project; a beautifully renovated home in Arlington, VA. Michael and Gizem will explain their client’s decision to renovate their home, solutions to create their new space to meet their needs, and some creative details along the way.

Light Refreshments will be served.

RSVP by Friday, May 18th to Maddie Millholland: mmillholland@casedesign.com. Questions call: 240-235-9759

View Map
240-235-9759
