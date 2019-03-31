In cooperation with Keep Loudoun Beautiful, you are cordially invited to attend the semi-annual Cascades Trash Bash & Food Drive! Come out and celebrate Spring with family and friends at this community litter cleanup event in eastern Loudoun County. The event will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Participants will meet at the Quarterpath Trace Community Center, at 20430 Quarterpath Trace Circle, Sterling, VA 20165.

In addition to cleaning-up our planet, non-perishable food items will be collected throughout the event to help Loudoun families in need by restocking the shelves at Loudoun Hunger Relief, our local food pantry. We’ll also be collecting unused footwear through our Got Sneakers program, so don’t miss this great opportunity to make a difference! Students, Scouts, and other civic groups are encouraged to attend this family-friendly event. Please visit www.sempertech.com/ctb for more details, the litter map, the official event flyer, and the registration form. Plus, you’ll find some practical tips here on how we can all easily prevent litter in the first place.