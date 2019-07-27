Casa Lápiz Youth Art Exhibition

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

The Library of Virginia hosts an art exhibition featuring the results of the Casa Lápiz art program for Latino youth at Sacred Heart Center, which aims to increase access to art education, give space to bilingual/bicultural conversations, and allow students to explore issues of identity, health equity, and their roles in their community. Middle- and high-school students engage in creative conversation around cultural identities, expressed through drawing, sculpture, collage, or street art. Join us for an opening reception on Monday, July 29, 3:00–5:00 PM. The art exhibition, which runs through Saturday, August 3, during the Library’s normal business hours, complements the Library's current exhibition, "New Virginians: 1619–2019 & Beyond." For more information, contact Emma Ito at 804.692.3726 or emma.ito@lva.virginia.gov.

