CARMINA BURANA AND MORE!

Usher spring in with a classic ballet and fresh premier pieces as Manassas Ballet Theatre presents Carmina Burana and More! Carmina Burana is based on a bawdy collection of medieval poetry about all the usuals – love, lust, and money – featuring a score by Carl Orff and accompaniment by a full chorale and solo vocalists. Company choreographers premier original contemporary pieces as part of the program. The March show is always a season favorite, with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra providing the musical landscape. MBT is the largest professional ballet company in Northern Virginia and the resident ballet company of the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

March 10-11, 7:30 pm

March 12, 3:00 pm