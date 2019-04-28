Virginia National Ballet presents "Life in the Fast Lane', a honky tonk rocking contemporary ballet to The Eagles greatest hits, and "Carmen", a powerful ballet about the ill-fated gypsy and her star crossed lover, based on the famous opera by Bizet, also featuring live singing from an excerpt from the original opera. See world class choreography and dancing.
Carmen & Life in the Fast Lane
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
Dance
Apr 9, 2019
