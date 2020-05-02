What goes better with wine than chocolate? Join Potomac Chocolate on the Magnolia Terrace for an evening of locally made chocolates paired with delicious wines. There will also be small snacks that guests can enjoy between their wine and chocolate. Tours of the house will run from 6:30pm-7pm with the tasting being promptly at 7pm. Tickets are available online. Ages 21 and over only. Registration required. Online registration with the possibility of a refund ends on April 26th . $40 per person
Carlyle’s Perfectly Paired Chocolate & Wine Tasting
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
Food & Drink Event
Jan 10, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more