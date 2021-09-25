Carlyle House Yoga Mala

Celebrate the equinox on your yoga mat with a mala. A mala is moving meditation of 108 sun salutations. The number 108 is significant across a wide range of cultures and disciplines. The 108 sun salutations will be divided over a three hour period. Sign up for one hour or more. Modifications will be offered. All levels class.

Class will be held on the front lawn so please bring a towel to lay under your mat and you may want to bring some bug spray. Bring plenty of water. We will have small snacks such as bananas available in between classes.

If you want to do all 108 sun salutations you will need to sign up and pay for each hour. You will need to sign a waiver for each hour you attend. Yoga class passes are not valid for these dates.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions registration is required as there are a limited number of spots.