Carlyle House will be hosting a Tim Burton themed party on the front lawn of the house. Visitors will be able to interact with several characters from Tim Burton’s films (such as Alice in Wonderland) and play a variety of Burton themed games. For those who wish to participate, at 2pm there will be a costume contest. Burton films will be playing on the back terrace during the event. $5 for children ages 0-12. $1 for adults ages 13+. No refunds.
Carlyle House's Wonderland
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
Kids & Family
Jul 17, 2019
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more