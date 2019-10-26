Carlyle House's Wonderland

Carlyle House will be hosting a Tim Burton themed party on the front lawn of the house. Visitors will be able to interact with several characters from Tim Burton’s films (such as Alice in Wonderland) and play a variety of Burton themed games. For those who wish to participate, at 2pm there will be a costume contest. Burton films will be playing on the back terrace during the event. $5 for children ages 0-12. $1 for adults ages 13+. No refunds.