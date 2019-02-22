In his third solo exhibition with Reynolds Gallery, Newton presents a series of Sumi ink drawings on paper, alongside sculptures constructed from stainless steel wire. Within his recent drawings, Newton depicts precise forms in black ink. The subjects of these works feel at once organic and manufactured, clearly harboring a connection to the artist’s study of both nature and technology. As the title of this newest exhibition suggests, the drawings exist as both unique works of art and a testing ground for the development of their three-dimensional counterparts.
Carlton Newton: Drawings for Sculpture
Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220
Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions
