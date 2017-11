Join us at The Branch Museum for a lecture by legendary architect and illustrator, Carlton Abbott, on the design and history of The Blue Ridge Parkway.

Abbott’s father, Stanley William Abbott was the main designer of the Blue Ridge Parkway; His vision and genius produced a parkway that remains one of the most significant examples of landscape architecture in the country.

Free for Branch Museum members; $10 for non-members. Advance registration required online at www.branchmuseum.org