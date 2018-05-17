CARLI JEWELRY LAUNCH

Dolly Parton once wrote, "When a flower grows wild, it can always survive...wildflowers don't care where they grow." Carli Jewelry is a wildflower, born in a small Wyoming mountain town tucked right under the stars. Carli Jewelry is inspired by the rambling desert, warm summer nights, and endless adventure. The result is a small, hand crafted collection of jewelry that is as bold and uniquely untamed as those who will wear it.

Each piece of Carli Jewelry is handcrafted by artist and metalsmith Carli Holcomb.

Join us in the Main Gallery at Quirk for a special reception on Thursday, May 17 from 6-9 pm for the debut of Carli Holcomb's new jewelry line and the official launch of the Carli Jewelry website.

Quirk Gallery is thrilled to be the exclusive retailer of Carli Jewelry. A limited supply of pieces from Carli's premiere collection will be available for purchase during the launch event. This special event continues during regular gallery hours Friday, May 18 through Sunday, May 20.