Caring Santa at Potomac Mills Santa Photo Experience

Provides children with all spectrums of special needs and their families with the opportunity to visit with Santa in a sensory-friendly environment. Caring Santa will occur in association with Autism Speaks before regular mall hours on December 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Guests can reserve their appointment online.

The general Santa Photo Experience at Potomac Mills is now available through Dec. 24. Visithttps://www.simon.com/mall/pot... for hours and availability, or visit https://www.santasfastpass.com... to reserve appointments ahead of time with the Santa FastPass.