Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge

The Carilion Clinic IRONMAN® 70.3® Virginia's Blue Ridge triathlon will be held on June 7, 2020 in the Roanoke Valley in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. The event will offer 40 age-group qualifying slots to the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupõ, New Zealand.

The 2020 Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia's Blue Ridge triathlon will begin with a rolling start format. The race will include a 1.2-mile swim at Carvins Cove, 56-mile bicycle ride through Botetourt County, and a 13.1 mile run on the Roanoke River Greenway. The finish line for the event will be at River's Edge Park. Learn more about the course by visiting www.ironman.com/im703-virginia-blue-ridge.

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge is grateful for the partnership of Carilion Clinic, the Western Virginia Water Authority and its local governmental partners for providing support for this event.