Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge

The Carilion Clinic IRONMAN® 70.3® Virginia's Blue Ridge triathlon will be held on June 7, 2020 in the Roanoke Valley in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. The event will offer 40 age-group qualifying slots to the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupõ, New Zealand.

The 2020 Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia's Blue Ridge triathlon will begin with a rolling start format. The race will include a 1.2-mile swim at Carvins Cove, 56-mile bicycle ride through Botetourt County, and a 13.1 mile run on the Roanoke River Greenway. The finish line for the event will be at River's Edge Park. Learn more about the course by visiting www.ironman.com/im703-virginia-blue-ridge.

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge is grateful for the partnership of Carilion Clinic, the Western Virginia Water Authority and its local governmental partners for providing support for this event.

River's Edge Sports Complex 302 Wiley Drive, Roanoke, Virginia 24014 View Map
Fitness, Outdoor, Sports
5403426025
