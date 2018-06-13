On Wednesday, June 13, from 6:30 to 9:30pm, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is teaming up with the Capital Grille to promote a selection of spirits during a five-course meal. Guests are invited to sample a variety of libations perfectly paired with a number of tantalizing dishes such as Sea Bass Ceviche, Double Cut Lamb Rip Chop with Broccolini, and Banana Topped Creme Brulee. Seating is limited, so this night is not one to miss. Tickets are $120.00 per person (exclusive of tax & gratuity). To RSVP, please reach out to Shelly Goorevich or Todd Pombal at 703.448.3900.
The Capital Grille: MurLarkey Spirits Dinner
The Capital Grille 1861 International Dr, Minnesota 22102
The Capital Grille 1861 International Dr, Minnesota 22102 View Map
Food & Drink
Jun 11, 2018
Jun 14, 2018
Most Popular
Summer Music Festivals
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
Virginia Distillery Co.
A story of courage and conviction. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more