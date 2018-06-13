The Capital Grille: MurLarkey Spirits Dinner

On Wednesday, June 13, from 6:30 to 9:30pm, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is teaming up with the Capital Grille to promote a selection of spirits during a five-course meal. Guests are invited to sample a variety of libations perfectly paired with a number of tantalizing dishes such as Sea Bass Ceviche, Double Cut Lamb Rip Chop with Broccolini, and Banana Topped Creme Brulee. Seating is limited, so this night is not one to miss. Tickets are $120.00 per person (exclusive of tax & gratuity). To RSVP, please reach out to Shelly Goorevich or Todd Pombal at 703.448.3900.