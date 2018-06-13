The Capital Grille: MurLarkey Spirits Dinner

to Google Calendar - The Capital Grille: MurLarkey Spirits Dinner - 2018-06-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Capital Grille: MurLarkey Spirits Dinner - 2018-06-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Capital Grille: MurLarkey Spirits Dinner - 2018-06-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - The Capital Grille: MurLarkey Spirits Dinner - 2018-06-13 18:30:00

The Capital Grille 1861 International Dr, Minnesota 22102

On Wednesday, June 13, from 6:30 to 9:30pm, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is teaming up with the Capital Grille to promote a selection of spirits during a five-course meal. Guests are invited to sample a variety of libations perfectly paired with a number of tantalizing dishes such as Sea Bass Ceviche, Double Cut Lamb Rip Chop with Broccolini, and Banana Topped Creme Brulee. Seating is limited, so this night is not one to miss. Tickets are $120.00 per person (exclusive of tax & gratuity). To RSVP, please reach out to Shelly Goorevich or Todd Pombal at 703.448.3900.

Info
The Capital Grille 1861 International Dr, Minnesota 22102 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - The Capital Grille: MurLarkey Spirits Dinner - 2018-06-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Capital Grille: MurLarkey Spirits Dinner - 2018-06-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Capital Grille: MurLarkey Spirits Dinner - 2018-06-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - The Capital Grille: MurLarkey Spirits Dinner - 2018-06-13 18:30:00
Good Enough to Eat

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular