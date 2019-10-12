Cape Henry Collegiate Race at the Cape

Cape Henry Collegiate’s Race at the Cape is celebrating over 18 years as an amazing family-oriented health and wellness activity for both the Cape Henry community and Hampton Roads runners and walkers. This annual event benefits the programs and activities of Cape Henry Collegiate, a PK-Grade 12, independent school located in the heart of Virginia Beach.
