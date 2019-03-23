Cape Charles Candy Company's 2019 Season Opening and Fresh Fudge Celebration

Cape Charles Virginia Cape Charles, Virginia

In celebration of Cape Charles Candy Company’s 2019 season opening and the addition of fresh made fudge, we are hosting a day-long event featuring fudge samples and a chocolate fountain. Come sample some of your old favorite fudge flavors like chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, cookies & cream and vanilla. In addition we will have new flavors including Barrier Islands Salt-salted chocolate caramel fudge featuring sea salt harvested around the Virginia Barrier Islands.

Info

Cape Charles Virginia Cape Charles, Virginia View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
757-655-1338
