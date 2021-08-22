Capable Exhibition

In Virginia, 11% of the population has a disability, and many barriers exist for this community as they seek opportunities for employment, post-secondary education, financial independence, transportation, and housing. Each year, since 2017, the VMHC has partnered with the The Next Move Program—a nonprofit organization that provides work and educational experiences to young adults with disabilities—to present Capable, a display featuring the remarkable stories of young adults with diverse abilities and demonstrates how our entire community thrives when the disability community is included.

Beyond the beautiful series of portraits, this display proves the power of inclusion, demonstrating that when we’re all allowed to participate the entire community benefits

