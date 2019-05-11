The Cap2Cap is the annual bike ride fundraiser event for the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. The ride will feature four distances: a 7 mile, 23 mile, 52 mile, and 100 mile ride. The post-ride party will include lunch, beer, entertainment and a vendor expo. Join us for this fun, family-friendly event and help support the Cap Trail at the same time!
Cap2Cap Bike Ride
The Dorey Recreation Center 7200 Dorey Park Drive, Henrico County, Virginia 23231
The Dorey Recreation Center 7200 Dorey Park Drive, Henrico County, Virginia 23231 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more