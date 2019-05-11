Cap2Cap Bike Event

Dorey Rec Center 7200 Dorey Park Drive, Henrico County, Virginia 23231

The Cap2Cap is the annual bike ride fundraiser event for the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. The ride will feature four distances: a 7 mile, 23 mile, 52 mile, and 100 mile ride. The post-ride party will include lunch, beer, entertainment and a vendor expo. Join us for this fun, family-friendly event and help support the Cap Trail at the same time!

Dorey Rec Center 7200 Dorey Park Drive, Henrico County, Virginia 23231
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor, Sports
804-788-6453
