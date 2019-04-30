The “engaging” (New Yorker) men’s a cappella ensemble Cantus is widely known for its trademark vocal warmth and blend, innovative programming and engaging performances of music ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century. The Washington Post has hailed the Cantus sound as having both “exalting finesse, expressive power and spontaneous grace.” The Philadelphia Inquirer called the group nothing short of “exquisite.” As one of the nation’s few full-time vocal ensembles, Cantus has grown in prominence with its distinctive approach to creating music. Cantus performs more than 60 concerts each year both in national and international touring, and in its home of Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota.