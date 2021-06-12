CancerLINC's Cornhole Event

Calling all cornhole enthusiasts! Join CancerLINC for its 2nd Cornhole Challenge on Saturday, June 12th, at City Stadium in Richmond. This community cornhole tournament will raise funds to support CancerLINC's mission of connecting local cancer patients with legal, financial, and community resources. The tournament will be managed by Richmond Cornhole, LLC and played in accordance with official cornhole tournament rules. Food and beverages are available on site.

Come out for an afternoon of fun and friendly competition and bring your lawn chairs!

Thank you to Virginia Cancer Institute for being the presenting sponsor for this event.