Canals Boats and Cobblestones Walking Tour

Explore architectural treasures and preservation efforts along the James River and the Canals, which were developed in the 1840's to bypass river rapids. Includes Shockoe Slip, the Turning Basin and the warehouse district. Meet at the James Center Clock Tower at 10th and East Cary streets.

$15 per person.

$5 for Valentine Members

Walk-ups welcome.

Cash or check.

On-street parking.

