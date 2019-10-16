Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

Camille A. Brown & Dancers is a Bessie Award-winning, New York City-based dance company advancing the artistic vision of Camille A. Brown. Making a personal claim on history, through the lens of a modern female perspective, Brown leads her dancers through dazzling excavations of ancestral stories. The company’s performance will include an excerpt from “ink,” Brown’s newest work, which examines the culture of black life that is often appropriated, rewritten, or silenced.