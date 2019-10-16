Camille A. Brown & Dancers

to Google Calendar - Camille A. Brown & Dancers - 2019-10-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Camille A. Brown & Dancers - 2019-10-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Camille A. Brown & Dancers - 2019-10-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Camille A. Brown & Dancers - 2019-10-16 19:30:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

Camille A. Brown & Dancers is a Bessie Award-winning, New York City-based dance company advancing the artistic vision of Camille A. Brown. Making a personal claim on history, through the lens of a modern female perspective, Brown leads her dancers through dazzling excavations of ancestral stories. The company’s performance will include an excerpt from “ink,” Brown’s newest work, which examines the culture of black life that is often appropriated, rewritten, or silenced.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Dance, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Camille A. Brown & Dancers - 2019-10-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Camille A. Brown & Dancers - 2019-10-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Camille A. Brown & Dancers - 2019-10-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Camille A. Brown & Dancers - 2019-10-16 19:30:00
See What's Inside

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular