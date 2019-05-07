Call for Entries – May Juried All-Media Show

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Crossroads Art Center's May Juried All-Media Show.

CROSSROADS JURIED ALL-MEDIA SHOWS

Crossroads’s All-Media Shows are open to mid-Atlantic artists through a bimonthly Call for Entries, and cash prizes are awarded for the winners. Each show is juried by prominent art professional from the community (a gallery director, curator, museum official, art professor, or accomplished artist). Cash awards are given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners.

Submission Dates: May 7 - May 11, 2019

Submission Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10:00am-5:30pm; Saturday 10:00am-3:00pm.

Juror: Diego Sanchez

https://www.diegosanchez.com/

There is no theme for this exhibit. All work submitted must be for sale. Entry fee is $12 per submission for the general public and $9 per submission for Crossroads members, with a limit of four submissions per artist. If an artist is not a member and wishes to participate, he or she may join at the time of entry. Commission on sales is 30%. For more information, download the all-media show agreement.

Please visit the "Call For Entry" Page for Crossroads Art Center:

http://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/entries.html

Note: Crossroads will only be accepting submissions for the Juried All-Media Show. There will no longer be a bi-monthly Member's Show to submit to, until the Annual Member's Show in July 2019. Please contact Crossroads Art Center at crossroadsartcenter@gmail.com or (804) 278-8950 with any questions or concerns.