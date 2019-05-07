Call for Entries - Art in Motion

Call for Entries Dates: May 7, 2019 – May 10, 2019

Submission Hours: Tue-Fri from 10:00 am – 5:30 pm

Crossroads Art Center and buyRVAart.com announce an open call to artists working in 2D and 3D art. Submissions must be original artwork submitted by the creator of the work. Artists are invited to enter movement and/or performing arts inspired artwork for “Art in Motion.” Any original 2D or 3D work will be considered in all media. All accepted artworks will be exhibited online on buyRVAart.com and some pieces will be exhibited live at Crossroads Art Center in the Caboose Gallery.

ARTWORKS SELECTED AND ARTISTS NOTIFIED: Sunday, May 12, 2019

ONLINE EXHIBITION: May 17, 2019 – July 7, 2019

LIVE EXHIBITION: Works selected for the LIVE exhibition will be hung in the Caboose Gallery at Crossroads Art Center, 2016 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Virginia.

ENTRY FEE: The submission fee is nonrefundable $25 (U.S.) for up to 3 entries.

ENTRY PROCEDURE: Entrants must submit physical artwork during Submission Dates and Hours to Crossroads Art Center at 2016 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Virginia 23230. Completed entry forms along with the $25 entry fee are required to complete submission. The entry fee can be paid beforehand or at time of submission. Artists with accepted artworks will be required to prepare and send digital files of entries for the online exhibition and promotional purposes.

SALES: All work must be for sale. Artists will receive 50% of sale price. A commission of 30% of the sales price will be paid to Crossroads Art Center/buyRVAart.com and 20% of sales price will be received by RPAA.

LIABILITY AND AGREEMENT: Crossroads Art Center and buyRVAart.com will accept only original work by the artist, handcrafted work, and photography. The gallery reserves the right to refuse work and limit the number of submitted items to three. Signing the entry form or submitting entries online denotes agreement to the terms and conditions as stated in the entry information.

QUESTIONS: Contact the gallery by email at crossroadsartcenter@gmail.com, call or text by phone at 804.278.8950, or visit our website at www.buyRVAart.com for more information.

Learn more: https://www.buyrvaart.com/products/rpaa-submit