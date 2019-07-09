Call for Entries Annual Members Show

Calling Crossroads Art Center Gallery Members! Submit your work to Crossroads Art Center's Annual Members Show.

Gallery members of Crossroads Art Center are encouraged to submit work for the July Members Show. Gallery member artists may enter one piece for free and a second piece for $10. If an artist is not a gallery member and wishes to participate, he or she may join at the time of entry. General gallery membership is $50 for the general public and $40 for artists-in-residence at Crossroads Art Center.

All work submitted for the members show must be for sale (sales commission is 20%). For more information, download the members' show agreement.

Submission Dates: July 9 - 13, 2019

Submission Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10:00am-5:30pm; Saturday 10:00am-3:00pm.

Learn More: http://crossroadsartcenter.com/entries.html