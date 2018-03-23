Join Ruth's Chris Steak House in Tyson's Corner for our annual Cakebread Cellars Wine Dinner, Friday, March 23rd, from 7-9pm, at 8521 Leesburg in Vienna, VA. This five-course meal features a Wedge Salad paired with Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay; a second course of BBQ Shrimp and Cheese Grit Cakes paired with Two Creeks Vinyards Pinot Noir; third course of French Onion Soup with Cakebread Cellars Merlot; fourth course of Filet and Lobster Tail accompanied by Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon; and the dessert course of Creme Brulee and Fresh Berries paired with Croft 10-year Old Tawny Port. Cost is $120. There will be random drawing at this event for a complimentary dinner for two. For reservations, contact Yesim Isildak at 703-848-4290 or salestysonscorner@ruthschris.com .
Cakebread Cellars Wine Dinner
Ruth's Chris Steak House - Tyson's Corner 8521 Leesburg Pike Suite 150, Vienna, Virginia 22182
Ruth's Chris Steak House - Tyson's Corner 8521 Leesburg Pike Suite 150, Vienna, Virginia 22182 View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
Feb 28, 2018
Mar 1, 2018
