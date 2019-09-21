Caboose Oktoberfest Birthday Bash

Caboose Commons is turning one! We are celebrating our Caboose Community with an Oktoberfest theme on Saturday, September 21st from 12-7pm. We want to celebrate with all of the people who have made our first year in Fairfax so special!

We will be partying in our parking lots with German food by our chef team, Lone Oak Coffee, an outdoor market full of unique local vendors and artists, live music by Cory Campbell and Jon Cresswell, our craft beer (with some new fall beers just in time for Oktoberfest!), wine, cider, family friendly outdoor games, and more!

There is no cost of entry to our festival! Drinks and food can be purchased with tickets, which we will sell the day of.