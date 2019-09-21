Caboose Oktoberfest Birthday Bash

to Google Calendar - Caboose Oktoberfest Birthday Bash - 2019-09-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Caboose Oktoberfest Birthday Bash - 2019-09-21 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Caboose Oktoberfest Birthday Bash - 2019-09-21 12:00:00 iCalendar - Caboose Oktoberfest Birthday Bash - 2019-09-21 12:00:00

Caboose Commons 2918 Eskridge Road, Virginia 22031

Caboose Commons is turning one! We are celebrating our Caboose Community with an Oktoberfest theme on Saturday, September 21st from 12-7pm. We want to celebrate with all of the people who have made our first year in Fairfax so special!

We will be partying in our parking lots with German food by our chef team, Lone Oak Coffee, an outdoor market full of unique local vendors and artists, live music by Cory Campbell and Jon Cresswell, our craft beer (with some new fall beers just in time for Oktoberfest!), wine, cider, family friendly outdoor games, and more!

There is no cost of entry to our festival! Drinks and food can be purchased with tickets, which we will sell the day of.

Info

Caboose Commons 2918 Eskridge Road, Virginia 22031 View Map
Food & Drink Event
to Google Calendar - Caboose Oktoberfest Birthday Bash - 2019-09-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Caboose Oktoberfest Birthday Bash - 2019-09-21 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Caboose Oktoberfest Birthday Bash - 2019-09-21 12:00:00 iCalendar - Caboose Oktoberfest Birthday Bash - 2019-09-21 12:00:00
Get the Scoop

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular