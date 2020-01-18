Cabernet Vertical Tasting at Breaux Vineyards

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Join us for our Annual Cabernet Sauvignon Vertical Tasting. Sample and discuss various vintages & blends of our award winning Cabernet Sauvignon with our winemaker, Josh Gerard and Wine Educator and Sommelier Jim Koennicke. This event is educational, interactive and fun!

Delight in the company of others while our hospitality associates pour through 8 wines as you journey through a delicious 3-course gourmet meal, finishing off with a delectable truffle. Each session is 2 hours and is an exclusive reservation-only event.

Seating is limited, so make your reservation today!

Seating times are at 12:00 pm & 4:00 pm.

Tickets are $80.00 per guest / $70.00 per Cellar Club Member. To purchase tickets visit our website at: https://www.breauxvineyards.orderport.net/product-details/2753/Cabernet-Vertical-Tasting-@-12pm

Cellar Club Members: Discount applies to a max of 2 tickets. Discount will be applied at check out when you use your Club account log in. For additional tickets, please log out of your account to purchase.

Reservations are not refundable or transferable.

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132 View Map
Food & Drink Event
5406686299
