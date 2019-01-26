Cabernet Sauvignon Vertical Tasting at Breaux Vineyards

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Sample and discuss various vintages of our award winning Cabernet Sauvignon with our winemaker, Josh Gerard. This event is educational, interactive and fun. Delight in the company of others while our hospitality associates pour through 8 wines as you journey through a delicious 3-course gourmet meal, finishing off with a delectable truffle. The session is 2 hours and is an exclusive reservation only event.

Seating is limited, so make your reservation today to guarantee you won’t miss out! Event Seating Time is 1:00 pm. Price $80.00 per person / $70.00 per club member (Max of 2 at discounted rate). Reservations are not refundable or transferable.

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
