buyRVAart.com "Into The Woods"Open House and Artist Reception

Crossroads Art Center 2016 Staple Mill Rd, Richmond, Virginia 23230

"Into The Woods” is a collaboration between buyRVAart and Crossroads At Center. The Exhibition will combine art from the On line Juried Show on buyRVAart.com and the All Media Juried Show from Crossroads Art Center. The inspiration for this collaboration was inspired by Dawn Flores’ “Forest Project”.

Crossroads Art Center 2016 Staple Mill Rd, Richmond, Virginia 23230
804-278-8950
