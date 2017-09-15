"Into The Woods” is a collaboration between buyRVAart and Crossroads At Center. The Exhibition will combine art from the On line Juried Show on buyRVAart.com and the All Media Juried Show from Crossroads Art Center. The inspiration for this collaboration was inspired by Dawn Flores’ “Forest Project”.
buyRVAart.com "Into The Woods"Open House and Artist Reception
Crossroads Art Center 2016 Staple Mill Rd, Richmond, Virginia 23230
Crossroads Art Center 2016 Staple Mill Rd, Richmond, Virginia 23230 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Most Popular
From Dirt to Glass
Lovingston leads the farm-to-brew movement. more
New Oyster Cult
Recipes and news from the oyster beat. more
The Memphis Beat
Tennessee's Bluff City remains restless and eager. more