Butterflies: Wings of Wonder

Butterflies are amazing creatures in so many ways – their vibrant colors, different shapes, sizes, and patterns and the important roles they play in nature’s web of life.

Join the Virginia Living Museum on this day and celebrate butterflies with added exhibits, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to learn about their fascinating life cycle! You’ll get an up-close look at live butterflies to see what makes them so captivating. You might even be able to help release live monarchs for their migratory journey to Mexico. Included in museum admission.

Plants that attract butterflies will be available for purchase.