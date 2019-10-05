Butterflies: Wings of Wonder

to Google Calendar - Butterflies: Wings of Wonder - 2019-10-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Butterflies: Wings of Wonder - 2019-10-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Butterflies: Wings of Wonder - 2019-10-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Butterflies: Wings of Wonder - 2019-10-05 09:00:00

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

Butterflies are amazing creatures in so many ways – their vibrant colors, different shapes, sizes, and patterns and the important roles they play in nature’s web of life.

Join the Virginia Living Museum on this day and celebrate butterflies with added exhibits, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to learn about their fascinating life cycle! You’ll get an up-close look at live butterflies to see what makes them so captivating. You might even be able to help release live monarchs for their migratory journey to Mexico. Included in museum admission.

Plants that attract butterflies will be available for purchase.

Info

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Butterflies: Wings of Wonder - 2019-10-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Butterflies: Wings of Wonder - 2019-10-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Butterflies: Wings of Wonder - 2019-10-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Butterflies: Wings of Wonder - 2019-10-05 09:00:00
Little Luxuries

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular