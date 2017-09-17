Hear from author Jane Hampton Cook and from President Madison and his First Lady as they discuss her latest book "The Burning of the White House: James and Dolley Madison and the War of 1812." Relying on first-hand accounts, historian Jane Hampton Cook weaves together several different narratives to create a vivid, multidimensional account of the burning of Washington, including the escalation that led to it and the immediate aftermath. From James and Dolley Madison to the British admiral who ordered the White House set aflame, historical figures are brought to life through their experience of this unprecedented attack.