Burlesquearama - a Futurama burlesque show

Presented by Blacklist Burlesque and Black Heath Meadery.
Good news, everyone!
Performers from across the galaxy, from Doomsville to Mom's Friendly Bawdy shop, are here at Planet Burlesque to thrill you with tales of interest or face death...by Snu-snu! Hosted by local comedian extraordinaire Richard Woody as Lord Nibbler and everyone's favorite crustacean klutz, Dr. Zoidberg, why not.
All glory to Hypnotoad!
Starring:
Annie Bawdy Wansom
Baron Atomy
Dante the Inferno
Glamzania
Jim Dandy - Sideshow
Luna La Crème
Mortica G. Minor
Moxie LaBouche
etix.com/ticket/p/5865081