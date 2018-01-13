Burlesquearama - a Futurama burlesque show

Presented by Blacklist Burlesque and Black Heath Meadery.

Good news, everyone!

Performers from across the galaxy, from Doomsville to Mom's Friendly Bawdy shop, are here at Planet Burlesque to thrill you with tales of interest or face death...by Snu-snu! Hosted by local comedian extraordinaire Richard Woody as Lord Nibbler and everyone's favorite crustacean klutz, Dr. Zoidberg, why not.

All glory to Hypnotoad!

Starring:

Annie Bawdy Wansom

Baron Atomy

Dante the Inferno

Glamzania

Jim Dandy - Sideshow

Luna La Crème

Mortica G. Minor

Moxie LaBouche

etix.com/ticket/p/5865081