Burlesque Rhapsody: a tribute to Queen

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? It's both!

Blacklist Burlesque presents a tribute to Queen and front-man Freddie Mercury January 14 in The Playhouse at Dominion Arts Center. From rock anthems to stirring ballads, from pop to opera, Queen crossed genres and left an indelible signature on generations of music fans.

Starring:

Annie Bawdy Wansom - the answer is "everyone;"

Baron Atomy - the boisterous boylesque beefacke;

Cherie Sweetbottom - Washington DC's ambassador of skin;

Dante the Inferno - the right tool for the job;

Moxie LaBouche - irresistible and irredeemable;

Silver Kitsune - the silver fox of the South;

with live music and the debut of a brand new boy-lesquer, Colin de Schotz!

Hosted by Mortica G. Minor

Tickets : http://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2455210