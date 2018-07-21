Burlesque Is Coming

For the night is dark and full of rhinestones, brought to you by Secret Sandwich Society.

Hotter than dragon fire and wilder than a Dothraki horde, this is the only burlesque show based on the “A Song of Ice and Fire” books to win the personal approval of author George R. R. Martin. The cast of Burlesque is Coming, coming back from the dead for its fourth year, will pay homage to their favorite characters with strip-tease, sideshow acts, and comedy. No one will be seated during the harrowing Arya vs The Waif fight duel sequence.

The show will be raising money for Prevent A Litter, whose mission is to eliminate the killing of healthy, adoptable animals simply because they are surplus and cannot be placed in loving homes.

Remember, a Lannister always spays their pets.

Starring:

Annie Bawdy Wansom (DC)

Baron Atomy (DC)

Dante the Inferno(RVA)

Delilah Dentata (DC)

Moxie LaBouche (RVA)

with sketches by Bad Medicine Comedy.

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2957631

https://www.facebook.com/events/182807272443080/