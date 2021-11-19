Presented in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Walter P. Chrysler, Jr.’s transformative gift of art to the Chrysler Museum of Art, Building a Legacy: Chrysler Collects for the Future presents recent and promised gifts of art that will shape the collection for the next generation of museum visitors.

The wide variety of artworks on view, from all areas of the permanent collection, reflect the Museum’s mission to present relevant and impactful works of art to our community that delight, transform, and inspire. While Chrysler’s gift was encyclopedic in its scope, these additions to the collection allow the Museum to tell richer and more compelling stories and increase the diversity of its holdings.

