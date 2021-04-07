Building a Better Energy Grid- Grid Transformation

Ernst Theater, Northern Virginia Community College, Annandale Campus 8333 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, Virginia 22003

ONLINE ZOOM EVENT NOVA’S Lifetime Learning Institute’s Monthly Forum Hear expert speaker David K. Owens discuss recent grid issues within the US ( e.g., Texas and Puerto Rico). Puerto Rico and Texas are undergoing massive energy transformation. By 2050, 100 percent of Puerto Rico’s power is expected to come from renewable sources. All are welcome, but must register before April 3 at noon. https://llinova.org/

