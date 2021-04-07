ONLINE ZOOM EVENT NOVA’S Lifetime Learning Institute’s Monthly Forum Hear expert speaker David K. Owens discuss recent grid issues within the US ( e.g., Texas and Puerto Rico). Puerto Rico and Texas are undergoing massive energy transformation. By 2050, 100 percent of Puerto Rico’s power is expected to come from renewable sources. All are welcome, but must register before April 3 at noon. https://llinova.org/
Building a Better Energy Grid- Grid Transformation
to
Annandale 8333 Little River Turnpike , Annandale, Virginia 22003
Annandale 8333 Little River Turnpike , Annandale, Virginia 22003
Talks & Readings
Mar 22, 2021Dec 31, 2021
Most Popular
Virginia is for Chocolate Lovers
Treat your loved ones to sweet and savory artisan confections by Virginia makers. Read more
The Neighborhood Harvest
Get fresh, locally grown produce delivered to your door. Read more
Relax, Refresh, Reset
A spa day lets you get away without going away. Read more