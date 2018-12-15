Join us as we build the holiday spirit with our own snowman (or other stuffed animal choices) creation station. Your child will form an unbreakable bond with their new friend as they help bring them to life through the stuffing process. We have added a charitable component this year where your child will also be able to stuff an animal that will go to the Story Book Treasures organization where they will be paired with books to encourage children to read, and create home libraries. The goal of this organization is to increase literacy across the nation!
Build One Give One Snowman at Winter WonderLansdowne
Lansdowne Resort 44050 Woodbridge Parkway, Leesburg, Virginia 20176
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday, Workshops
Dec 12, 2018
Dec 13, 2018
