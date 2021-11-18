Bryant & Stratton College Free Lunch & Learn

Bryant & Stratton College in Richmond is inviting the community to its upcoming Lunch & Learn event to enjoy a free lunch while discussing the campus’ available associate’s and bachelor’s degree opportunities with College representatives. Faculty and staff will provide information on the various degree programs currently offered at the Richmond campus including nursing, healthcare, information technology, early childhood education, legal studies, and more. The College structures its programs in flexible degree paths, including online, in-person, or blended formats (combining remote learning and in-person instruction) to promote student accessibility to in-demand degrees, career-ready education, and real-world learning opportunities.

The event will feature opportunities for rapid enrollment in the winter 2022 term that begins on January 12. Prospective students will also learn more about the College’s scholarship and financial award opportunities to support their academic pursuits.

Those interested in attending must RSVP ahead of the event by calling 804.745.2444.