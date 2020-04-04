Bryant's Cider 2nd Annual Apple Blossom Festival

Come to the Bryant's Cider farm for our 2nd Annual Apple Blossom Festival and see our beautiful orchard bloom! We will have tons of fun activities for you and your family!
We will have local vendors, live music, food, two new cider releases, and a fire pit going all day!
Local Vendors:
Kathryn Stewart- Smokey Hollow Creations
Audrey Camden- Paparazzi jewelry
Lindsey Craig- Custom t-shirts and stickers
Hillary Ashley- Baked goods
Jessica Marvin- Handmade jewelry
Jewel Easler- Specialty snack bags with local items
Angie Stevens Boyd- Chickie Dickie Beads
Sandra Bellante- Watercolor paintings
Tara Campbell- Face painting
Rose Fariss- Almost Home Pet Adoption (will bring 1-2 dogs that need to be adopted)
Live Music
Bob and Carolyn Taylor- 1-3pm
Food Truck- TBA
We will also be featuring special cider cocktails as well as two new cider releases. We have collabed with Blue Mountain Brewery to give you:
Dark Unicorn which is a smooth cider featuring our cult favorite, Unicorn Fuel, aged in dark hollow barrels with notes of cherry and bourbon.
And...
Satan’s Haven, a slightly bitter cider aged in dark hollow barrels and fermented with cocoa nibs and cayenne pepper—chocolatey with a ‘lil kick!