Bryant's Cider 2nd Annual Apple Blossom Festival

Come to the Bryant's Cider farm for our 2nd Annual Apple Blossom Festival and see our beautiful orchard bloom! We will have tons of fun activities for you and your family!

We will have local vendors, live music, food, two new cider releases, and a fire pit going all day!

Local Vendors:

Kathryn Stewart- Smokey Hollow Creations

Audrey Camden- Paparazzi jewelry

Lindsey Craig- Custom t-shirts and stickers

Hillary Ashley- Baked goods

Jessica Marvin- Handmade jewelry

Jewel Easler- Specialty snack bags with local items

Angie Stevens Boyd- Chickie Dickie Beads

Sandra Bellante- Watercolor paintings

Tara Campbell- Face painting

Rose Fariss- Almost Home Pet Adoption (will bring 1-2 dogs that need to be adopted)

Live Music

Bob and Carolyn Taylor- 1-3pm

Food Truck- TBA

We will also be featuring special cider cocktails as well as two new cider releases. We have collabed with Blue Mountain Brewery to give you:

Dark Unicorn which is a smooth cider featuring our cult favorite, Unicorn Fuel, aged in dark hollow barrels with notes of cherry and bourbon.

And...

Satan’s Haven, a slightly bitter cider aged in dark hollow barrels and fermented with cocoa nibs and cayenne pepper—chocolatey with a ‘lil kick!