The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design proudly introduces the first recipients of its new Virginia by Design Awards. The awards will be presented at a gala brunch, Friday, April 13, 9 AM - 12:30 PM at The Branch Museum. An exhibition featuring work of Virginia by Design Award recipients will be at The Branch April 24- June 10.
Brunch at the Branch
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
