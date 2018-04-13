Brunch at the Branch

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design proudly introduces the first recipients of its new Virginia by Design Awards. The awards will be presented at a gala brunch, Friday, April 13, 9 AM - 12:30 PM at The Branch Museum. An exhibition featuring work of Virginia by Design Award recipients will be at The Branch April 24- June 10.

