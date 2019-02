9 a.m. Awards Presentation

10 a.m. Branch Reception

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design is pleased to present the 2019 winners in the Virginia by Design competition. This program recognized the best efforts of designers and visionaries in Virginia, who by profession or avocation, have made creating, preserving and enhancing design in Virginia a notable endeavor which elevates the power of design. The Award specifically highlight excellence in design, visionary thinking, patronage, and the transformative role of design in shaping the built environment.

Attire: Business Casual

Tickets: $125