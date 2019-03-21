Brown Bag Lunch Lecture with Gary Paul

Bring your own lunch! We will have a selection of beverages.

Andrea Palladio’s work has been described as “quintessentially High Rennaissance”, and his teachings, summarized in the architectural treatise “The Four Books of Architecture” have been studied and revered worldwide.

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, in partnership with the Center for Palladian Studies in America is excited to present a lecture by esteemed architect Gary Paul. Mr.Paul will trace the influence of Palladio’s architecture through architects, architectural styles, and popular culture well into the late 20th Century — spanning 500 years of history and exquisite design.

Gary Paul is a graduate of the Boston Architectural Center and holds a Master’s degree in Architecture from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. He has maintained a design practice in New York City for 30 years, and has taught at NYU, Harvard, Yale, the University of Illinois in Chicago, and Parsons School of Design, among others. His work has been featured extensively in architectural publications as well the New York Times.

Tickets are $20 per person. Advance registration required; tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.